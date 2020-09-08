Robin Flowers Henderson, 52, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 6, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Henderson, a son Trent Henderson , a daughter Laura Henderson, her father, Kenneth Flowers, a sister, Pam Denton (Larry), all of Shelby, NC and a brother, Dwayne Church (Lee) of Hendersonville, NC.
Born in Wayne County, MI on June 15, 1968, Robin was the daughter of the late Laura Church Flowers. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Flowers.
Robin was a caregiver by heart and was a dedicated wife and mother. Robin loved everyone in her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wendover Hospice House at 953 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
