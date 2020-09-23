KINGS MOUNTAIN - Roddy Lee Cobb Jr., 89, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Caromont Health in Gastonia. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Roddy Sr. and Floy Ruth Jolly. He retired as an Overnight Truck Driver, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Kings Mountain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Jesse Cobb; and sisters, Molly Cobb, Corrine White and Tessie McMahan.
He is survived by his sons, Aaron Cobb and wife Leslie of Matthews and Warren Cobb and wife Heather of Pembroke, Mass; step-son, Mark Deaton and wife Carolyn of Kings Mountain; daughter, Tina Jackson of Charlotte; step-daughter, Debra Murray of Shelby; grandchildren, Kate Cobb, Adam, Celia, Jonha and Zachary Jackson, Brad and Brett Deaton, Breanna Murphy, Chad Montgomery, Brooke Hannah and Brittany Justice; great grandchildren, Braylee, Brayden, Brantley and Braxlinn; several nieces and nephews; and his K-9 companions, Sophie and Pepper.
Funeral services will be held 11am, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Kings Mountain, with the Rev. Dr. John "Chip" Sloan officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the Stain Glass Room of the church. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Mission Readiness Fund, 605 W. King St., Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain
