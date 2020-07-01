CHERRYVILLE - Roderick "Rod" Bryon Clouse, age 72, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. Born in Goshen, Indiana on October 6, 1947, he was the son of Mary Alice Metzler of Indiana and the late Lamar Edgar Clouse. Rod attended Flint Hill Baptist Church. He was the owner of the Round Up Store and Affinity Salon. Rod was on the board of Trustees of Gardner Webb University, a board member of Cleveland Community College, a board member of the Cleveland County Arts Council, and a guardian ad litem. Rod was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating, and woodworking.
In addition to his mother, Rod is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Freida Ledbetter Clouse; a daughter, Symy Clouse of Oregon; two sons, Corey Clouse and wife Kathy of Illinois, and Bret Clouse and wife Katia of Florida; two step sons, Jeremy Hamrick and wife Felicia of Shelby and Jason Hamrick Shelby; five grandchildren, Kira, Caroline, Kyle, Bret Jr., and Jonah; step grandchildren, Hannah, Bryson, Paisley; and a sister, Stephanie Esenwein of Indiana.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Dixon and Rev. Shane Kirby officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 1, 2020.