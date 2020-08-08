CHERRYVILLE - Rodney Dean Bridges, age 66 of Cherryville passed away Friday, August 6, 2020 at Atrium Health, Cleveland.
He was born January 21, 1954 to Tressie Wells Bridges of Cherryville and the late JD Bridges, Sr. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was a talented drummer in "South Street" band. Rodney was an avid sports fan and loved the Tarheels. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandkids.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Beverly Shumate Bridges; son, Eric Bridges (Crystal); daughters, Angela B. Wilkinson, Buffy B. Ramsey (Dustin), and Erika Clawson Sigmon (David); brother, JD Bridges Jr.; sister, Peggy Bridges Schronce (Larry); grandkids, Matt Bridges, Alex Bridges, Lauren Bridges, Ethan Woods, Mason Ramsey, Austin Wilkinson, Cain Wilkinson, Emma Grace Sigmon, and newborn great grandbaby born August 6, Colin Slade Wilkinson; his furbaby, Sassy; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Shady Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center with Rev. Dale Hendricks officiating. Burial will be private. The family will be gathering Sunday from 1:30 to 2:45 PM prior to the service in the Family Life Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Services for Rodney will be livestreamed on shadygrovelife.com
website and Shady Grove Baptist Church facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, New Sanctuary Fund, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net