Mr. Rodney Demetric "Cooley" Woods, 50, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 2, 1969 to Kathy O'shea Woods and Dwight Anthony Petty.
The funeral service for Mr. Woods will be private. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lawndale from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at First Baptist Church of Earl Cemetery.
The family will be meeting at 2504 Elizabeth Ave. Shelby.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 6, 2020.