Rodney Demetric "Cooley" Woods
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Rodney Demetric "Cooley" Woods, 50, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 2, 1969 to Kathy O'shea Woods and Dwight Anthony Petty.
The funeral service for Mr. Woods will be private. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lawndale from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at First Baptist Church of Earl Cemetery.
The family will be meeting at 2504 Elizabeth Ave. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lawndale
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved