|
|
SHELBY - Roger Dale Arrowood, age 62, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in McDowell County on September 27, 1956. Roger's calling was saving lives and daily gave of himself, to his community. He had served as a paramedic for Gaston County, Grover, Kings Mountain, Crowders Mountain and was the current Chief of Shelby Rescue Squad. Roger was a loving father to his daughters and a wonderful grandfather. He was admired and loved by those who worked with him. Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Ella Faye English.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Shoemake and husband Brian of Kings Mountain, and Amanda Hall and husband Bergen of McClellanville SC. six grandchildren, Brandon Arrowood, Brenda Shoemake, Bridgette Shoemake, Brody Hall, Bryce Hall and Jase Hall and great grandson, Karson Bogier; a brother, Glenn Bradley; and his crew at Shelby Rescue Squad.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at The LeGrand Center, 1800 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150 with Rev. Jeffery Hicks officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Shelby Rescue Squad, 827 West Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Arrowood.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 29, 2019