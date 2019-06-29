Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Roger Arrowood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
The LeGrand Center
1800 E. Marion Street
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Arrowood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Arrowood


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Arrowood Obituary
SHELBY - Roger Dale Arrowood, age 62, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in McDowell County on September 27, 1956. Roger's calling was saving lives and daily gave of himself, to his community. He had served as a paramedic for Gaston County, Grover, Kings Mountain, Crowders Mountain and was the current Chief of Shelby Rescue Squad. Roger was a loving father to his daughters and a wonderful grandfather. He was admired and loved by those who worked with him. Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Ella Faye English.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Shoemake and husband Brian of Kings Mountain, and Amanda Hall and husband Bergen of McClellanville SC. six grandchildren, Brandon Arrowood, Brenda Shoemake, Bridgette Shoemake, Brody Hall, Bryce Hall and Jase Hall and great grandson, Karson Bogier; a brother, Glenn Bradley; and his crew at Shelby Rescue Squad.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at The LeGrand Center, 1800 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150 with Rev. Jeffery Hicks officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Shelby Rescue Squad, 827 West Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Arrowood.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now