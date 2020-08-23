1/1
Dr. Roger Gaddis
1946 - 2020
Dr. Roger Gaddis died at home August 14, 2020 after a long, dignified battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. He was born November 9, 1946. Roger was a lifelong learner, advocate in the mental health community and psychology professor at Gardner-Webb University. He served as deacon, director of Sunday school, and teacher at Boiling Springs Baptist. Roger treated all people with respect. His greatest commitment in life was to his family. Roger met Susan Woodall in 1962, and married her in 1968. Fifty-two years later, dementia had robbed his brain of most memories, but Roger always knew Susan by heart. His heart seemed to beat for her, and he woke to her again and again as if heaven could not be any better. Their love for one another is everlasting.
Roger was preceded in death by countless loved ones. He is survived by Susan, daughter Deborah, and son in-law Stephen Reeves. His grandchildren Kellyn, Garrett and Landry filled his heart with joy. Surviving siblings Marcella Wiggins, Keiffer Gaddis and Marlene Justice knew him every day of his life. Roger is survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues who will remember him all the days of their lives. He loved us well.
The family is planning a memorial service when COVID-19 is better controlled and it is safe to gather. Memorials can be made to Mental Health Association in Cleveland County, or to a charity of choice.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

