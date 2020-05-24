Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffalo Baptist Church
108 Buffalo Church Road
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Wray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Wray


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Wray Obituary
Zeb Roger Wray, 75, of Shelby, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County on January 21, 1945, he was the son of the late Clyde W. Wray and Emma C. Wray. Roger's career included Doran Mills, Coca Cola Bottling Company and North Carolina Department of Transportation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and he truly loved his two yorkie companions, Zoe and Shelly. He was a graduate of Burns High School at Fallston. Roger was a former member of Buffalo Baptist Church of Shelby.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Mary Teresa Bolt Wray; son, Johnathan Wayne Wray; two daughters, Tammi Wray Beaver and Amy Wray Self; grandchildren, Casey Self, Matthew McCall-Meadows and Summer Richards; great grandchildren, Camden and Blayden Wease; brother, Ralph Thomas Wray (Vickie) of Kings Mountain; four sisters, Peggy W. Montgomery of Stone Mountain, GA, Mary W. Warlick of Lawndale, Judy W. Phillips (Richard) of Shelby and Brenda W. Peterson (Robert) of Kings Mountain.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at11:00 am at Buffalo Baptist Church with the Rev. Dustin Mace and Rev. Max Turner officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 (www.hospicecares.cc) or Buffalo Baptist Church, 108 Buffalo Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -