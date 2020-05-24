|
|
Zeb Roger Wray, 75, of Shelby, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County on January 21, 1945, he was the son of the late Clyde W. Wray and Emma C. Wray. Roger's career included Doran Mills, Coca Cola Bottling Company and North Carolina Department of Transportation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and he truly loved his two yorkie companions, Zoe and Shelly. He was a graduate of Burns High School at Fallston. Roger was a former member of Buffalo Baptist Church of Shelby.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Mary Teresa Bolt Wray; son, Johnathan Wayne Wray; two daughters, Tammi Wray Beaver and Amy Wray Self; grandchildren, Casey Self, Matthew McCall-Meadows and Summer Richards; great grandchildren, Camden and Blayden Wease; brother, Ralph Thomas Wray (Vickie) of Kings Mountain; four sisters, Peggy W. Montgomery of Stone Mountain, GA, Mary W. Warlick of Lawndale, Judy W. Phillips (Richard) of Shelby and Brenda W. Peterson (Robert) of Kings Mountain.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at11:00 am at Buffalo Baptist Church with the Rev. Dustin Mace and Rev. Max Turner officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 (www.hospicecares.cc) or Buffalo Baptist Church, 108 Buffalo Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
