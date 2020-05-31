Roland Blanton
1924 - 2020
SHELBY- Roland Cromwell Blanton, 95, died in his home on May 30, 2020. A native of Shelby, he was born to Eura and Moseline Beam Blanton on September 15,1924. He was the loving husband of Mary Sue Dixon Blanton for 71 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Clay and Bill Blanton and sisters, Frances Bettis and Dorothy Vance.
He is survived by his wife Mary Sue, one son, Kenneth Blanton (Leslie) of Wilmington and three daughters, Kathi Fletcher (Leonard) of Shelby, Mary Beth Mauney of Shelby, and Carolyn McDonald (Shannon) of Conover; grandchildren: Thomas Fletcher (Adrienne), Jason Mauney (Ashley), Brian Fletcher (Megan), Alyse Owoc (Michael), Alex Blanton, Meredith Blanton, Emily McDonald, Kimberly McDonald, and Mary Kathryn Fletcher. He has 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Jeanette Ellis, Edris Melton (Arvin), and Margaret Greene (Barry), and one brother, Scott Blanton (Carol). He was a devoted Christian who loved his family.
He was a life-long member of Ross Grove Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board and was given the honor of Deacon Emeritus. He loved gardening, fishing, and puzzles. He retired from J.P. Stevens and Doran Mill.
A graveside service will be at Ross Grove Baptist Church cemetery on Monday, June 1 at 2:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Marcus McGill. Memorials may be made to Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com





Published in Shelby Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ross Grove Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to Aunt Mary Sue, and cousins Ken, Kathi, Marybeth, and Carolyn, as well as Aunt Jeanette, Edris, Margaret, and Uncle Scott. Without a doubt Uncle Roland is resting in heaven and in the presence of God. He was so kind, slow to anger, and had a sweet smile like my Dad William Eura Blanton. Rest well Uncle Roland!
Amy Blanton Jones
Family
May 30, 2020
Mary Beth
What a treasure to have had your Dad with you for all these years! Such a devoted, hardworking man with an amazing family to show for it. He must have been very proud of you. So many blessings to appreciate along with the sadness of his passing.
Wishing you and your family Gods Peace and Comfort.
Caroline Laney
Caroline Laney
Friend
May 30, 2020
Roland was such a dear person and one who honored the Lord with his life. He served as deacon during our ministry at Ross Grove. Mary Sue you know just how loving he was and I know you will grieve a long time but I also know you are thankful, knowing youll be with him for an eternity. Sorry we cant be there Monday but we both have appointments. Love you, Gene and Sherri
Gene Daggerhart
