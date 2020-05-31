SHELBY- Roland Cromwell Blanton, 95, died in his home on May 30, 2020. A native of Shelby, he was born to Eura and Moseline Beam Blanton on September 15,1924. He was the loving husband of Mary Sue Dixon Blanton for 71 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Clay and Bill Blanton and sisters, Frances Bettis and Dorothy Vance.
He is survived by his wife Mary Sue, one son, Kenneth Blanton (Leslie) of Wilmington and three daughters, Kathi Fletcher (Leonard) of Shelby, Mary Beth Mauney of Shelby, and Carolyn McDonald (Shannon) of Conover; grandchildren: Thomas Fletcher (Adrienne), Jason Mauney (Ashley), Brian Fletcher (Megan), Alyse Owoc (Michael), Alex Blanton, Meredith Blanton, Emily McDonald, Kimberly McDonald, and Mary Kathryn Fletcher. He has 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Jeanette Ellis, Edris Melton (Arvin), and Margaret Greene (Barry), and one brother, Scott Blanton (Carol). He was a devoted Christian who loved his family.
He was a life-long member of Ross Grove Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board and was given the honor of Deacon Emeritus. He loved gardening, fishing, and puzzles. He retired from J.P. Stevens and Doran Mill.
A graveside service will be at Ross Grove Baptist Church cemetery on Monday, June 1 at 2:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Marcus McGill. Memorials may be made to Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on May 31, 2020.