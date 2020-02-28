|
|
Miss Romona Jasnae Maddox, 27, of 3167 Twig Court Wake Forest, NC passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 13, 1992 in West Chester County, New York to Wanda Maddox and Rapheal Christopher.
There will be a viewing of Miss Romona Jasnae Maddox and a reception of friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2020