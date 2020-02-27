|
|
SHELBY - Ronald "Ron" Eugene Church, 70, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Mary Justice Church. Ron served in the US Army, was a member of Union Baptist Church and the VFW, owned and operated Church's Landscaping, and enjoyed beach music.
He will be remember as a loving and kind man, who never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Justice; sister, Vickey Grayson; and nephew, Skler Day.
He is survived by the love of his life, Mayra Littman, of the home; sister, Peggy Hulick and husband Wilson of Hickory; brother, Donnie Church and wife Karen of Shelby; nieces and nephews, April Moses and husband Nelson, Misty Yelton and husband Robert, Josh Church and wife Heather, and Melissa Church; great nieces and nephews, Hunter, Miller, and Mabry Moses, Brody Church and Kaylem Church Spruling; cousin, Ginger Justice of Polkville; and his beloved dog, Bella.
A memorial service will be held 2pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, with the Rev. Michael Shumate officiating, and military honors following.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, in the church.
Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 4066, In memory of Ron Church for the Autism Fund, 855 W. Sumter St.,
Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2020