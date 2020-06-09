Ronald Dee "RD" Elmore, 77, of Vale, formerly of Shelby, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 22,1943, he was a son of the late Dee Elmore and Lottie Mae Newton Elmore. He was retired from K-Mart as the garden center manager and worked as a deputy for the Cleveland County Sherriff's Office and a reserve police officer with Shelby Police Department. Ron also retired from the NC Army National Guard after twenty-two years of service. Ron was an avid Shelby High Golden Lions Football fan. He, his son, and friends traveled and attended many games together.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his four sisters, Alice Ware, Geraldine Hanna, Lucille Humphries, and Betty May.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Kathy Cook Elmore; son, Jeff Elmore and wife Brenda of Shelby; daughter, Kim Elmore Marlowe of Cherryville; stepdaughter, Michele Malouin and husband Scott of Vale; brother, Don Elmore and wife Gale of Waco; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Emily, John Michael, Justin, Tyler, Amber and Austin; five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Maci, Dawson, Cole, and Jack; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Beginnings Church 4317 Fallston Rd Shelby, NC 28150 with the Rev. Gary Fulker and Rev. John Ware officiating.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required when attending the visitation.
The burial will follow the service in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
