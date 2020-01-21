Home

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Ronald Lankford Obituary
ROCK HILL, SC - Mr. Ronald Lee Lankford, 76, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Lankford was born in Shelby, NC, and the son of the late Woodie S. Lankford and the late Ella Mae Bolick Lankford. He formerly worked for Celanese Corporation and retired from BASF Corporation.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Rick Sturgis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.

Mr. Lankford is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dianne Craig Lankford; his two sons, Jeffery Scott Lankford (Susan), of Berthoud, CO and R. Craig Nivens of York, SC; his three daughters, Rhonda Carroll Lankford of Spindale, NC, Lisa Lankford Gainey (Jerome) of Gaffney, SC, Kelly Nivens Wenghofer (Brian)r of York, SC; his brothers, Joe Lankford of Myrtle Beach, SC and Johnny Lankford of Shelby, NC; his two sisters, Juanita Patterson of Shelby, NC, and Jenelle Puckett of Weddington, NC; and his thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Lankford's name to Providence Care of SC, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745 or Living by Faith Baptist Church, 2201 S. Chester Hwy, York, SC 9745 or , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Remember
