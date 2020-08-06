Ronald Stephen "Steve" Morehead, 67, of the Oak Hill Community died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in Shelby, NC on September 7, 1952, he was the son of the late Marvin Haskell Morehead and Sarah Elizabeth
Hamrick Morehead. He was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
Steve graduated from Shelby High School in 1970 and had associate degrees in business administration and industrial management. He was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Steve worked in retail grocery and furniture manufacturing, including department supervisor of upholstery. Steve was president of the Oak Hill Ruritan for the last 13 years.
Mr. Morehead is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Whisnant Morehead of the home; children, Ronald Stephen Morehead, Jr. (Courtney), Stephanie Thompson (Steven), Angie Scott (Zeb), and Megan Morehead; grandchildren, Matthew Morehead, Joshua Morehead, Riley Thompson, Bryson Thompson, Carson Scott, Garrett Scott, Axl Morehead, Mindi Evans, and Amber Canipe; great-grandchildren, Zakk Elmore, Jaxxon Elmore, and Levi Evans; brother, Ivy Morehead; numerous nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Frances Whisnant.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Morehead; and a brother, Michael Morehead.
Steve will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Mr. Roy Coffey officiating.
Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.