1/1
Ronald Morehead
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Stephen "Steve" Morehead, 67, of the Oak Hill Community died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Shelby, NC on September 7, 1952, he was the son of the late Marvin Haskell Morehead and Sarah Elizabeth
Hamrick Morehead. He was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.

Steve graduated from Shelby High School in 1970 and had associate degrees in business administration and industrial management. He was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Steve worked in retail grocery and furniture manufacturing, including department supervisor of upholstery. Steve was president of the Oak Hill Ruritan for the last 13 years.
Mr. Morehead is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Whisnant Morehead of the home; children, Ronald Stephen Morehead, Jr. (Courtney), Stephanie Thompson (Steven), Angie Scott (Zeb), and Megan Morehead; grandchildren, Matthew Morehead, Joshua Morehead, Riley Thompson, Bryson Thompson, Carson Scott, Garrett Scott, Axl Morehead, Mindi Evans, and Amber Canipe; great-grandchildren, Zakk Elmore, Jaxxon Elmore, and Levi Evans; brother, Ivy Morehead; numerous nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Frances Whisnant.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Morehead; and a brother, Michael Morehead.
Steve will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Mr. Roy Coffey officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral
02:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved