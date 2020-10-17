Ronald Owens

Ronald (Ronnie) Stephen Owens, age 70, of Shelby, NC passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte, NC.
He was the son of the late Jim and Ruth Owens. Ronnie was a native of Rutherford County but has resided in Shelby for 46 years.
He cherished his family and loved his wife, daughters and his dogs dearly. Ronnie loved to tell stories and he had a witty sense of humor. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, and golf in his spare time. Ronnie had a 1972 Stingray Corvette that he loved and made lifelong memories in with numerous people.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by; one grandson, Michael Browning, his father-in-law James W. Scott, and one brother, Mark Christopher Owens.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Sharon Scott Owens. Two Daughters: Angie Owens Bennett and husband Michael Jessica Owens Mehta and husband Raj One Sister: Carole Owens Miller One Brother: Jim Owens Mother-in-law: Dorothy (Dot) A. Scott Four Grandchildren: Brandon Emory and wife Amber, Philip Browning, and Stephen Browning Two Great-Grandchildren: Braedyn and Carter Emory
A graveside service will be at Southern Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020 with Reverend Peter Surran officiating.
Interment will be at Southern Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after the graveside service in the picnic area at the church.
Memorials may be made to Southern Baptist Church 140 Church St. Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
