Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1956 - 2020
Ronnie Short Obituary
Ronnie Charles Short, 63 of Golden Valley Road, Casar passed away, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover.

Born April 26, 1956 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Buland Short and Maudie Newton Short. He was retired from Pickano of America and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Shell, a brother-in-law, Gary Downs and a son-in-law, Jeff Norton.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Carolyn "Carol" Stone Short; a daughter, Tanna Norton of Brevard; three step daughters, Ladonna Lacaze of Lafayette, Louisianna, Dora Turner and Karen Puckett both of Greenville, SC; three sisters, Dorothy Anderson and husband, Richard and Patty Downs all of Casar and Lousie Dockery and husband, Bobby of Valdese; a brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Shell of Kings Mountain; numerous nieces and nephews and special pet, Lacy.

Visitation will be 1:30PM until 3:00PM Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be 3:00PM Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Bridges officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, PO Box 326, Casar NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 23, 2020
