Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Family Worship Church of God
Kings Mountain, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Family Worship Church of God
Kings Mountain, NC
Rosa Byers


1934 - 2020
Rosa Byers Obituary
Rosa Lee Keith Byers, 85, of 708 Earl Road Shelby, NC departed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Gastonia NC.

She was born in Guilford County, NC on October 18, 1934 to the late Roy Lee and Mildred Inez Frost Keith.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Family Worship Church of God in Kings Mountain, NC.

Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020
