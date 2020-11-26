1/1
Rosalind Laitinen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalind Ramsey Laitinen, 73, of Apex, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in Holly Springs, NC.

Rosalind was born January 16, 1947 in Shelby, NC to the late Thomas Astor "Jack" Ramsey and Mildred Littlejohn Ramsey. She was a 1965 graduate of Shelby High School and later Kings College in Charlotte, NC.

Rosalind is survived by her daughter, Dawn Lewis; son, Kipp Lewis; and husband, Kari Laitinen; brother, Jimmy Ramsey and wife, Tap; sister, Suzanne Ramsey Turner and husband, Dr. Phil Turner; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to being a wife and mother Rosalind had a 30 year career in banking. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting get togethers and parties in her home. She had many friends and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. A graveside service will immediately follow at Apex Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; SPCA of choice; or Transitions Lifecare Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apex Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved