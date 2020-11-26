Rosalind Ramsey Laitinen, 73, of Apex, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in Holly Springs, NC.
Rosalind was born January 16, 1947 in Shelby, NC to the late Thomas Astor "Jack" Ramsey and Mildred Littlejohn Ramsey. She was a 1965 graduate of Shelby High School and later Kings College in Charlotte, NC.
Rosalind is survived by her daughter, Dawn Lewis; son, Kipp Lewis; and husband, Kari Laitinen; brother, Jimmy Ramsey and wife, Tap; sister, Suzanne Ramsey Turner and husband, Dr. Phil Turner; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to being a wife and mother Rosalind had a 30 year career in banking. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting get togethers and parties in her home. She had many friends and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. A graveside service will immediately follow at Apex Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; SPCA of choice; or Transitions Lifecare Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net