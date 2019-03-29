|
|
SHELBY - Roselyn Hoey-Opoku departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby.
She was born on November 10, 1963 in Long Island, New York to the late Clyde R. Hoey, Sr. and Mary Sue Hunt Hoey.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday and at other times at the home of her sister, Sharon Cannon, 1170 Scenic Drive Shelby.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 29, 2019