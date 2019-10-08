Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Goodes Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Goodes Grove Baptist Church.
Burial
Following Services
Sandy Run Baptist Church Cemetery
Roy Thomas Allen Sr., age 86 of Mooresboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 6, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Donnis Smith Allen of the home, children, Roy Thomas Allen Jr. of Shelby, NC, Vickie Allen Richards of Shelby, NC, Teresa McCurry of Shelby, NC, Scott McCurry (Brenda) of Mooresboro, NC, and Donna Metcalf of Mooresboro, NC, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a brother, Harold Allen (Sandy) of Shelby, NC, and two sisters, Maudine Terry of Shelby, NC, and Julie Owle of Shelby, NC.

Born July 13, 1933 in Cleveland County, Roy was the son of the late Roy Clyde Allen and Lula Drewery Allen and was preceded in death by a brother, John Allen, and five sisters, Lucille Wiggins, Dot Causby, Eva Parker, Helen Wellman, and Margie Hopper.

Roy was a member of Goodes Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, making walking sticks and fish baskets, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral services be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Goodes Grove Baptist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Sandy Run Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Goodes Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 810 Goodes Grove Church Road, Mooresboro, NC, 28114.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 8, 2019
