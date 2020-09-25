1/1
Roy Jones
1946 - 2020
Roy Edwin Jones, 74, of E. Sanders Road, Shelby, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cleveland County, NC on February 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Oscar Newton Jones and Essie Mae Moses Tesseneer. He retired from Copeland after 22 years of service and Upper Cleveland Rescue Squad. Roy was of the Christian faith and served in the US Army during Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ola Mae Seagle.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Brenda Crotts Jones; two sons, Phillip Jones of Pinnacle and Chad Jones and wife, Melissa of Shelby; four grandchildren, Matthew Jones, Ryan Jones, Connor Jones and Mackenzie Jones and a sister, Etta Chadwick and husband, Bob of Shelby.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Devine officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park with military graveside rites.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
