1/1
Roy Lovelace Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy De Lovelace, Sr., 72, of Shelby, NC passed away 09/26/2020.

He was a man of few words and loved spending time out fishing on the lake, eating Moon Pies and Little Debbie Cakes. He worked hard and retired from Eagle Roller Mill.

Roy is survived by his second wife Selena, sister Judy Crump, and children by his first wife Louise Lovelace Burns: Christine Heath,
Roy Lovelace, Tina Lovelace Kunz, and Logan Lovelace, and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by daughter Michelle Lovelace Earney.

A service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gastonia, NC 11AM on 10/01/2020. Service will also be available to view via live stream through the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Cleveland Count

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Roy was a great friend and co-worker. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Roy for more than 30 years. Family meant everything to him. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten!
Tim Tessneer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved