Roy De Lovelace, Sr., 72, of Shelby, NC passed away 09/26/2020.



He was a man of few words and loved spending time out fishing on the lake, eating Moon Pies and Little Debbie Cakes. He worked hard and retired from Eagle Roller Mill.



Roy is survived by his second wife Selena, sister Judy Crump, and children by his first wife Louise Lovelace Burns: Christine Heath,

Roy Lovelace, Tina Lovelace Kunz, and Logan Lovelace, and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by daughter Michelle Lovelace Earney.



A service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gastonia, NC 11AM on 10/01/2020. Service will also be available to view via live stream through the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Cleveland Count



