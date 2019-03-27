|
SHELBY - Roy Eston Lowman, age 68, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Cleveland County on June 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Ross and Irene Dill Lowman. Roy worked at Hunt's Body Shop for a number of years. He loved to fish and be outdoors. In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by a daughter, Lela Jane Morrison-Lowman; a sister, Cathy Johnson and a brother, Robert Lowman.
Roy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bertha Jane Morrison Lowman; two grandchildren, Avery Lowman and Malia Rachels; a sister and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Cleveland County Animal Shelter, 1601 Airport road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Lowman.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2019