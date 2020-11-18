Ruby Lee " Pete" Roseboro Foster, 73, of 1209 Webb Drive Shelby, NC transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on November 14 , 1946 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Osko Roseboro and the late Euzelia Chambers Roseboro.
The funeral service for Ms. Foster will be private. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 20 , 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery . Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.