1/1
Ruby "Pete" Foster
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Lee " Pete" Roseboro Foster, 73, of 1209 Webb Drive Shelby, NC transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on November 14 , 1946 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Osko Roseboro and the late Euzelia Chambers Roseboro.

The funeral service for Ms. Foster will be private. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 20 , 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery . Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved