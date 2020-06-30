Ruby Ledford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Smith Ledford, 96, of Lawndale went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020.

Born in Gastonia on January 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ira Lee Smith, Sr. and Maude Barker Smith. Mrs. Ledford graduated from Gastonia High School and attended nursing school at Shelby Hospital with the Nurse Cadet Corp in 1945. She was a self-taught seamstress for many years. She could sew without a pattern, only a picture and it would fit perfectly. She made custom draperies, wedding dresses, embroidery on dresses and upholstered chairs and and couches. She was a member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. In the past years she taught Sunday school for over 20 years, worked in the bus ministry, a Bible Scholar and a prayer warrior. She loved the Lord and His word and she lived it daily.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Ledford of 50 years; three brothers, Ira Lee Smith, Jr., Carl Smith and Bob Smith and her sister, Willie Mae Posey.

Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Ledford Cook and husband, John and Earlene Ledford Davis and husband, Doug all of Lawndale; three grandchildren, Crystal Lovelace Costanzo and husband, Joe, Johnny Cook and wife, Jamie and Bobby Cook and wife, Kelley all of Charlotte and five great-grandchildren, David, Abbie, Becca, Jack and Conner Cook all of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Geneva Smith of Clover, SC.

A private graveside service will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston with Rev. David Costner officiating.

Memorials may be made to Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved