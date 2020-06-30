Ruby Ledford

Ruby Smith Ledford, 96, of Lawndale went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020.
Born in Gastonia on January 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ira Lee Smith, Sr. and Maude Barker Smith. Mrs. Ledford graduated from Gastonia High School and attended nursing school at Shelby Hospital with the Nurse Cadet Corp in 1945. She was a self-taught seamstress for many years. She could sew without a pattern, only a picture and it would fit perfectly. She made custom draperies, wedding dresses, embroidery on dresses and upholstered chairs and and couches. She was a member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. In the past years she taught Sunday school for over 20 years, worked in the bus ministry, a Bible Scholar and a prayer warrior. She loved the Lord and His word and she lived it daily.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Ledford of 50 years; three brothers, Ira Lee Smith, Jr., Carl Smith and Bob Smith and her sister, Willie Mae Posey.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Ledford Cook and husband, John and Earlene Ledford Davis and husband, Doug all of Lawndale; three grandchildren, Crystal Lovelace Costanzo and husband, Joe, Johnny Cook and wife, Jamie and Bobby Cook and wife, Kelley all of Charlotte and five great-grandchildren, David, Abbie, Becca, Jack and Conner Cook all of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Geneva Smith of Clover, SC.
A private graveside service will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston with Rev. David Costner officiating.
Memorials may be made to Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 30, 2020.