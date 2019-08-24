|
Ruby Lee Moss Eurey, 80, of Foust Road, Shelby, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Born in Rutherford County, on November 15, 1938, she was a daughter of the late, Broadus Moss and Lennie Belle McCurry Moss. She worked for Fiber Industries, Kemet and retired from Copeland. She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. Ruby will be fondly remembered for her gardening skills and outstanding cooking abilities.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Philbeck.
She is survived by her son, Larry Foster of Shelby; granddaughter, Stevie Doucette of Boston, MA; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Natalie Doucette; two brothers, Arthur Moss and wife, Naomi of Mesa , AZ and Wayne Moss and wife, Margie of Shelby; sister, Mildred Snyder and husband, Jerry of Shelby; and special niece, Wendy Taylor.
The family will hold private services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 24, 2019