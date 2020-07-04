1/1
Ruby Rebecca (Pearson) Queen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Rebecca Pearson Queen, 91, of Lawndale, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on February 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Pearson and Dorcas Melton Howard and LA Howard. She was retired from Dover Textiles.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill Queen.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Ivester and husband, Jim of Lawndale; two grandchildren, Mike Ivester and wife, Ruthie of Charleston, SC and Sherry Akers and husband, Sam of Evans, GA and four great-grandchildren, Rivers, Carter and Sanders Ivester and Olivia Akers.
A private burial will be held.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved