Ruby Rebecca Pearson Queen, 91, of Lawndale, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on February 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Pearson and Dorcas Melton Howard and LA Howard. She was retired from Dover Textiles.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill Queen.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Ivester and husband, Jim of Lawndale; two grandchildren, Mike Ivester and wife, Ruthie of Charleston, SC and Sherry Akers and husband, Sam of Evans, GA and four great-grandchildren, Rivers, Carter and Sanders Ivester and Olivia Akers.
A private burial will be held.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
