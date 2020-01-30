|
WACO - Ruby Beam Sperling, 92, of 330 Sperling Drive departed this world and entered the presence of God on January 27, 2020.
She was a life-long resident of Cleveland County, NC.
Born May 17, 1927, Ruby was the daughter of Addie Barnett and Joseph Luther Beam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mattie Sue Lowery, and brothers Hubert, Eugene, and Jack Beam.
Ruby graduated from Number Three High School and attended Kings Business School in Charlotte. She was married to William Glenn Sperling of Waco for 71 years, until his death in 2018.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Jane Sperling Young (Bryan) and Nancy Sperling Parrish, all of Raleigh, 4 grandchildren - Glenn Young (Hollan), Meredith Zingraff (Owen), Yates Parrish (Cate), Joseph Parrish, and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Wray Beam (Doris), a sister-in-law, Madge Beam, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
After marriage, Ruby worked as accounting manager in the family business, Yates Sperling & Son. Her primary vocation was raising her 2 daughters and being a wonderful homemaker. Her hobbies were sewing for her children and grandchildren, crocheting and creating various needlework projects. As a result, her family has many wonderful handmade heirlooms.
Ruby was an active member of New Prospect Baptist Church where, among other jobs over the years, she taught Sunday school, was active in WMU, and served as Church Treasurer.
Ruby's long, happy life will be celebrated with a private family service. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 PM on Saturday, February 1, at the Youngs' home, 804 Hawthorne Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Hospice for end of life care and to Kimberly Richards who devoted so much time to caring for both Ruby and her husband over the last few years.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Church Cemetery Fund, 1960 New Prospect Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150, or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby 28150
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 30, 2020