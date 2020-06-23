Ruby Thomas

Ruby Brittain Thomas, 85, Fallston, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center.
Born in Cleveland County, on September 5, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Cam Pierson Brittain and Lennie Mae Hill Brittain. She was a homemaker and member of Fallston Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Howard "Pete" Thomas and brother, Wayne Brittain.
She is survived by her brother, CP "Buddy" Brittain.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at11:00 am at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev David Blanton officiating.
Memorial may be made to Fallston Baptist Church, PO Box 116, Fallston NC 28042.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 23, 2020.