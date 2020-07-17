CHERRYVILLE- Ruby Cook Willis, age 74, of Old Stubbs Road, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1946, in Nebo, NC to the late John Cook and the late Mary Ella Kate Whisnant Cook Reynolds.
Ruby was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Cherryville. She loved reading and enjoyed sewing. When her children were small, she made clothes for them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Willis; brother, Earl Cook; daughter, Sheila Willis.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Willis Lovelace, and husband Larry of Cherryville; sons, Bobby Willis, Jr. and wife Donna, and Johnny Shane Willis, all of Cherryville; sister, Mary Heath of Lawndale; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service, officiated by Rev. Josh Lovelace, will be held at Knob Creek United Methodist Church, Belwood.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice at 258 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054, or Peak Resources of Cherryville, 7615 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net