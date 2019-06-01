|
Ruby Leo Morgan Wingo age 93 of Rutherfordton, NC passed away on May 31st 2019. Ruby was the daughter of the late Morris and Florence Melton Morgan.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Chuck Wingo of Rutherfordton, NC; Melba Queen of Grover, NC; Reuben Wingo and wife Cheryl of Rutherfordton, NC; and Andy Wingo of Shelby, NC; Sister Lois Hutchins; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren; In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Wingo; daughter Mary Ellen Wingo Greenlee Buchanan; Brothers Roy and Floyd Morgan; Daughter-in-law Jackie Gardner Wingo; Son-in-law JC Greenlee; Son-in-law Rudy Queen; Son-in-law OG "Buck" Buchanan; Sisters Frances Morgan Ross; Elizabeth "Lib" Randall.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Monday June 3rd 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 140 Pleasant Grove Rd Rutherfordton NC 28139.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Dr Shelby, NC 28150 or to Hospice of Carolina Foothills PO Box 336 Forest City NC 28043.
