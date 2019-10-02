|
SHELBY - Ruby Ledbetter Wright, 92, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Smith and Laura Gettys Ledbetter. She retired from the Lily Mill, and was a member of Lily Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Blayne Wright; and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Phil Wright and wife Dee of Shelby; daughter, Terresa Pruett of Gray Court, SC; 6 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with Dr. Aubrey Folk officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service, in the cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2019