Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Ruby Wright


1927 - 2019
Ruby Wright Obituary
SHELBY - Ruby Ledbetter Wright, 92, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Smith and Laura Gettys Ledbetter. She retired from the Lily Mill, and was a member of Lily Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Blayne Wright; and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Phil Wright and wife Dee of Shelby; daughter, Terresa Pruett of Gray Court, SC; 6 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with Dr. Aubrey Folk officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service, in the cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2019
