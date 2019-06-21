|
|
CASAR - Russell Raydean Glover, 73, of Moriah School Road, Casar, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 26, 1946, he was a son of the late Oliver Agustus Glover and Mattie Lee Walker Glover. He was retired from Hickory Construction as a job superintendent. Russell was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church and loved old hotrods.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Louise Glover; brother, Mickey Glover; and two sisters, Patsy McCombs and Wanda Towery.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Glover of Granite Falls; brother, Jackie Glover and wife Jane of Shelby; brother-in-law, Fred Towery of Lawndale; sister-in-law, Francis Glover of Ellenboro; longtime friend, Rachel Welch of Conover; two grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Mr. Hairl Towery officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 337 Hull Road, Casar, NC 28020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on June 21, 2019