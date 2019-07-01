|
|
Mrs. Ruth Agnes Davis Toney, age 73 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Toney of the home, two children, Aaron Toney of Shelby, NC and Kevin Toney (Jennifer) of Mooresboro, NC, five grandchildren, Andi Holland (Josh) of Shelby, NC, Douglas Toney (Ciera) of Shelby, NC, Grady Toney, Dakota Toney, and Samuel Toney, all of Mooresboro, NC, four great grandchildren, Landon Holland, Grayson Holland, Ansley Holland, and Blakeley Toney, a brother, Wade Davis of Kings Mountain, NC, a sister, Gaye Pruitt (David) of Shelby, NC, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born March 17, 1946 in Cleveland County, Ruth was the daughter of the late Clyde Davis and Beuna Green Davis and was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Grady Jr., a granddaughter, Ashley Toney, and three brothers, Robert Davis, Roger Davis, and Ronald Davis.
Ruth was faithful member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with the love of her life, Ralph where they met 57 years ago on the farm working in the fields. She enjoyed teaching her family everyday life skills. Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed singing, gardening, baking, and cooking for her family. Ruth was a kind and friendly person that would be there when you needed help.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Monday, July 1, 2019, at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Flint Hill Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Shane Kirby and Rev. Keith Dixon. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on July 1, 2019