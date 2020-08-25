1/1
Ruth Beam
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Ruth Parker Beam, 103, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 22, 2020 at Summitt Place in Kings Mountain.

Born in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose Andrew "Andy"Parker and Mary Buff Parker. She was also preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters. She was a graduate of Lenoir - Rhyne University. She taught first grade in the Kings Mountain School System for twenty years but began her teaching career in Key West, Florida. She enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad as well as doing all types of crafting, quilting, ceramics, and porcelain dolls. She was a long time participant at the Patrick Senior Center and volunteered there for many years. Ruth loved her church family, Kings Mountain Baptist Church, which she attended faithfully when she was able.

Survivors include one son, Jerry Beam and wife Frances, Greenville, SC; one brother: Cecil Parker numerous nieces and nephews.

Her body will lie in state at Harris Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A private graveside will be held.

Interment will be at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Casar.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kings Mountain Baptist Church, PO Box 608, Kings Mountain, NC 28086; Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6101 Ward Gap Rd, Casar, NC 28020 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
