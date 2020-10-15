1/
Ruth Carswell
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Ruth Swink Carswell, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
OCT
15
Service
03:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 14, 2020
Dear Carswell family,
We were surprised and saddened to learn of Ruth's passing.
David and I have enjoyed many conversations with Ruth over the years while attending church with her. She was a sweet Christian lady.
You are in our prayers. We cannot imagine the loss this will be for you.
Praying your time of sorrow will be comforted by knowing Ruth will be waiting in heaven to see you again,
Candace
Candace Lowman Cox
October 14, 2020
Ruth was such a sweet and precious lady. Going to miss talking to her. She had such a big smile every time I saw her.
Jan Kanupp
Family Friend
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry your your loss. Ruth was such a loving caring lady. I have had the privilege of knowing her for 10 years. I just loved that little Ruth and am going to miss her big smile very much.
Sandra Sebastian
