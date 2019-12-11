|
Ruth Roberts Childrez, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atrium Health Cleveland, after a stroke. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Edley Cyrus and Mollie Leigh Roberts. She was a graduate with honors from Gardner-Webb College, Limestone College, and Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in English. She was also valedictorian and president of her high school class at Number 3 Township.
Her teaching career spanned over 30 years touching many lives. She started teaching at Polkville and Piedmont and spent the majority of her career at Shelby High School. She loved her field and spent one summer on sabbatical to study Mark Twain in New York.
Ruth had many passions during her life. Those included, gardening, attending auctions to look for eclectic gems, traveling, decorating, and sitting on her porch looking at the mountains. She was an adventurous, strong and independent soul that loved to do special projects when others thought she should enjoy her twilight years with rest. Her family always came first and her kindness was felt by anyone she came across. She delighted in her youngest granddaughter's childhood and loved for her to visit.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all those that loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Childrez, Sr.; daughter, Lynn Childrez Munoz; brothers and sisters, Homer Roberts, Frank Roberts, Lib Blanton, Mildred Blanton, Mamie Hoopaugh Smith, and Jack Roberts. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Stuart Childrez Andrews of Raleigh; brother, Bob Childrez, Jr., and wife Linda of Kings Mountain; grandchildren Madeleine Ruth Andrews, Susan Bernstein, Cathy Williamson; brother Richard Roberts and sister Gertrude Patrick.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 9:30. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park in Boling Springs. Dr. Tracy Jessup and Reverend Manuel Wortman will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Shelby.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 11, 2019