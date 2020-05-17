|
Ruth McBrayer Dover, born February 15, 1928 to John and Annie McBrayer, passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020 at 92 years of age.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Ledford Dover, brothers; John Albert and Charles, and a sister, Martha.
She is survived by her husband, Jack of 70 years. They were married on December 3, 1949. She is also survived by her sons; David, Donald and wife Cathy, John and wife Cathy, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Lattimore High School in 1945 and WCNC Greensboro in 1949. In life, she was an advocate for preserving history. She had a love of flowers, cooking, sewing, and helping others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was a great inspiration to all. She was a faithful member of Lattimore Baptist Church and loved her Lord.
The family will have a private graveside service on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Lattimore Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Lattimore Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Lattimore NC 28089 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
