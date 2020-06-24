Ruth Eastridge
1947 - 2020
SHELBY - Ruth Winters Eastridge, age 72, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Johnson County, TN on September 1, 1947 she was the daughter of the late Samuel Winters and Dora Perry Winters.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Eastridge and one daughter, Vickie Eastridge.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Lee Eastridge of Shelby and son Tony Eastridge of Rockingham.

The family will hold services privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Eastridge.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our condolences to you Lee and Tony.
Wendy Lynch
Friend
June 23, 2020
Lee,I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mother.I love you my dear friend.Please if there is anything you need call me any time.You are in my thoughts and prayers.Love you Kat!
Katherine Talley
Friend
