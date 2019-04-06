Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
Ruth London Obituary
FALLSTON - Lillian Ruth Hoyle London, 91 of Fallston passed away, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.

Born March 12, 1928 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late A.M. Hoyle and Geneva Lee Hoyle. Ruth was retired from Cleveland Memorial Hospital as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church where she was active in various committees.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight "Whitey" London; son, Nelson Lee London and two sisters, Eudora Martin and LaRue Smith.

Survivors include two sons, Ronnie London and wife, Donna of St. Augustine, Fl and Joel London and wife, Kim of Fallston; four grandchildren, Seth London and wife, Sarah of Cary, NC, Rob London and wife, Karla of Monroe, Kirsten Edwards and husband, Caleb of St. Augustine, FL and Jessica Bowen and husband, Rodney of Fallston and eleven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Mallorie, Jack, Anna, Cy, Quintin, Emma Cate, Karsyn, Luke, Brees and Tatum.

Visitation will be 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday at Friendship United Methodist Church with Rev. Neal Brower, Dr. John Ware and Rev. Chris Devine officiating.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.

Memorials may be made to the , 128 S. Tryon, Ste 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to the – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 6, 2019
