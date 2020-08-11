1/1
Ruth McNeilly
CASAR - Ruth Painter McNeilly, 75, of Deviney Street, Casar, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Peak Resources, Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County, NC on December 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Drake Painter and Eva Pauline Price Painter. She was a homemaker and a member of Casar United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Forest Edward McNeilly; two sons, Rickey E. McNeilly of Hiddenite and Stephen "Spanky" McNeilly of Casar; two daughters, Ruth M. McFarland and husband, Dan of Lawndale and Martha Shank and husband Robert of Golden Valley, Arizona; four grandchildren, Robby Shank, Rickey Dale McNeilly, Ryan Lee McNeilly and Mandy Elizabeth Shank and a special cousin, Chuck Browning of Taunton, Mass.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jackie Price and Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions mask and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Ledford, PO Box 190, Casar, NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
