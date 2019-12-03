|
SHELBY - Ruth Walker Mellon, age 96 died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Willow Ridge in Rutherfordton. Born in Cleveland County on October 26 1923, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John Alexander and Mattie Anthony Walker. Ruth was a member of Shelby Missionary Methodist Church. She worked at Shelby Mill for a number of years and had a paper route for Shelby Star for over 30 years. Ruth was an excellent cook who gave her cookies, cakes and candies to friends and family. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Ruth is survived by a son, Mike Mellon and Ruth of Shelby; two daughters, Patty Mellon of Conover, and Cathy Hoyle and husband Steve of Shelby; six grandchildren, Tyler Hewitt, Taylor Hewitt, Christie Morgan and husband Dany, Jenny Hoyle, Chad Hoyle and wife Shelly, and Lindsay Hoyle; 3 great grandchildren, Bailey Hoyle, Hunter and Brett Morgan; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Willow Ridge for all the loving care that Ruth received during her stay with them.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Neal Efrid officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice Rutherford County, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 3, 2019