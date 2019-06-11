Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Ruth Price
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Westwood Heights Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Westwood Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Price


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Price Obituary
SHELBY - Nellie Ruth Brock Price, age 101, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cherokee Springs SC on May 8, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Walter A Brock and Vannah Williams Brock. She was a faithful member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Roy Davis Price; a daughter -in-law, Kathy Mullinax Price; a brother and four sisters.

Ruth is survived by a son, Larry Price of Boiling Springs; a sister, Nora B. Loftis of Turssville AL; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Westwood Heights Baptist Church with Rev. David Costner and Rev. Jimmy Black officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:30 until 3:00 in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Westwood Heights Baptist Church, c/o Youth Ministries or Widows and Widowers, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby NC 28152.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Price.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now