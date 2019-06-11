|
SHELBY - Nellie Ruth Brock Price, age 101, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cherokee Springs SC on May 8, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Walter A Brock and Vannah Williams Brock. She was a faithful member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Roy Davis Price; a daughter -in-law, Kathy Mullinax Price; a brother and four sisters.
Ruth is survived by a son, Larry Price of Boiling Springs; a sister, Nora B. Loftis of Turssville AL; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Westwood Heights Baptist Church with Rev. David Costner and Rev. Jimmy Black officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:30 until 3:00 in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Westwood Heights Baptist Church, c/o Youth Ministries or Widows and Widowers, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Price.
Published in Shelby Star on June 11, 2019