KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Ruth McDaniel Sanders, 86, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on September 18, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late John Dixon McDaniel and Annie Dixon McDaniel and was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Rev. James Sanders. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Glenn, Clyde, Naaman, Charles and Bill McDaniel and sisters, Jospehine Sellers, Sarah Stroupe and Helen Roberts. Ruth worked in the textiles industry for over 40 years beginning at Mauney Hosiery, then Carolina Throwing and finally retiring from Parkdale Mills. After her retirement, Ruth worked for Mulls Greenhouse for 15 years. While her husband, James, served as the Pastor at Bethany Baptist Church, Ruth served the congregation for 29 years as the pianist/organist, Sunday School teacher and consummate minister's wife. In 1998,
Ruth began attending Bethlehem Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also served as interim pianist at Allen Memorial Baptist and New Camp Creek Baptist Churches. Ruth also loved playing piano for the residents at Summitt Place for many years. She was well know for her cooking expertise, especially her wonderful chocolate pound cake and her homemade biscuits. Ruth enjoyed decorating cakes, was an accomplished seamstress and flower arranger. She was widely known for her "green thumb". She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Ruth had a servants heart and was beloved by all who knew her. She is now with our Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she served faithfully all her life.
SURVIVORS: Son: Nathan Sanders and wife Judi, Wilmington, NC
Daughter: Sharon Sanders Poole, formerly of Wilmington, NC (Kings Mountain)
Sister: Martha Ann Wright and husband Ralph, Conover, NC
Brothers: Rodger McDaniel, Kings Mountain, NC, Gerald McDaniel and wife Libby, Kings Mountain, NC and Durwood "Dean" McDaniel and wife Jean, Shelby, NC
Sister in Laws: Becky McDaniel, Shelby, NC and Helen McDaniel, Kings Mountain, NC
Three Grandchildren and Seven Great-Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:50 PM prior to the service in the "CAC" of Bethlehem Baptist Church
INTERMENT: Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
ARRANGEMENTS: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 21, 2019