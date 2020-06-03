Jim,
Rob and I send our love and sympathy to you. I always admired your mom and the excellent work she did with our school system. She was so encouraging and showed great passion for all students.
Ruth was a great example of how you can be very professional yet extraordinarily kind and sincere. One of her many treasured qualities!
Caroline
SHELBY- Ruth Sperling Wilson, born November 12, 1934 passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Shelby, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Yates and Essie Spangler Sperling, her brother, Glenn Sperling (Ruby) and her sisters, Mabel Sperling Jones (Dr. Robert) and Faye Sperling Spake (Bobby).
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jimmy Wilson of Shelby and son, Dr. James Sperling Wilson, of Shelby. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Erin Lee Wilson, of Chapel Hill, NC and Laura Kathryn Wilson, of Hillsborough, NC and her grandson, James Sperling Wilson, Jr., of Chapel Hill, NC and her daughter-in-law, Lori Wilkins Wilson, of Belmont, NC. Also, surviving are her nieces, Jane Sperling Young and Nancy Sperling Parrish of Raleigh, NC and Pam Spake Williams of Shelby, and her nephews, Dan Spake and Dr. Steve Jones of Shelby and two sister-in-laws, Margaret Spangler Wilson, of Shelby and Beth Wilson McKee of Charlotte, NC.
Ruth was a graduate of Waco High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Meredith College in Raleigh, a Master of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the Educational Specialist degree from Western Carolina University.
Her career reflected her commitment to education. During her early career, she taught for eleven years in Forest City, NC and Graham Elementary in Shelby, NC. She was the first teacher in NC for students with learning disabilities and taught in that area for ten years. She then served for twenty-two years as the Director of Special Services for the Shelby City Schools. Her responsibilities included directing programs for both the gifted students and students with special needs. Her work in education spanned forty-three years.
Ruth's involvement in the community included serving on the Cleveland County Mental Health Board and the Cleveland Vocational Industries Board. She was also a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators and the National Educational Association.
As a member of First Baptist Church, for many years she was pianist for the Beginners Choir. She also assisted for many years as pianist for preschool and first grade Sunday School classes. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Society. She was also a member of the Mary C. Robertson Bible Study group. She served for many years with the church's Extention Department, visiting regularly with home-bound members. She also served on various committees in the church.
Her commitment to her church and community was matched by her devotion to her family, especially her only child, "Jim-Jim."
There will be a graveside service at 2pm on Friday June 5 at Elizabeth Baptist Church cemetery. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Ruth received at Brookdale Assisted Living. She loved giving the entire staff many hugs!
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 120 North Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hillsborough Young Life, PO Box 1585, Hillsborough, NC 27278-1585.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.