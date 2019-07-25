Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrelson Funeral Home
1251 US Highway 221A
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 657-6383
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church
413 Polkville Road
Shelby, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
413 Polkville Road
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Burchwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Burchwell


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Burchwell Obituary
LATTIMORE - Ryan Burchwell, age 20, of Lattimore, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Randolph County, Georgia.

Ryan was born on December 31, 1998 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Wayne Burchwell and Alicia Hahn Burchwell. He was an Evangelism Major at Ambassador Baptist College and worked for the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Shelby. Ryan was a dedicated Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Limestone, Pennsylvania. He was currently attending Maranatha Baptist Church in Shelby where he was involved in various ministries. Ryan was a "people person" who had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loyal friend. He enjoyed hunting, working on cars, sports and working out. Other than his relationship with God, Ryan's greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Kyle, Jadon, Timothy, Abigail and Emily Burchwell; fiancé, Kristine Hutchinson of Lattimore and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 413 Polkville Road, Shelby with Pastor Jim Davidson and Pastor Frank Camp officiating. Interment will follow in Lattimore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Ryan Burchwell Evangelism Scholarship Fund, care of Ambassador Baptist College, P.O. Box 158, Lattimore, NC 28089.

Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

An online guest registry is available at www.harrelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now