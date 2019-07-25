|
LATTIMORE - Ryan Burchwell, age 20, of Lattimore, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Randolph County, Georgia.
Ryan was born on December 31, 1998 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Wayne Burchwell and Alicia Hahn Burchwell. He was an Evangelism Major at Ambassador Baptist College and worked for the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Shelby. Ryan was a dedicated Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Limestone, Pennsylvania. He was currently attending Maranatha Baptist Church in Shelby where he was involved in various ministries. Ryan was a "people person" who had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loyal friend. He enjoyed hunting, working on cars, sports and working out. Other than his relationship with God, Ryan's greatest joy was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Kyle, Jadon, Timothy, Abigail and Emily Burchwell; fiancé, Kristine Hutchinson of Lattimore and a host of extended family and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 413 Polkville Road, Shelby with Pastor Jim Davidson and Pastor Frank Camp officiating. Interment will follow in Lattimore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Ryan Burchwell Evangelism Scholarship Fund, care of Ambassador Baptist College, P.O. Box 158, Lattimore, NC 28089.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019