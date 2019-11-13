|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Sabrina Machelle Stone, 36, passed away on October 23, 2019, at her home.
She was born September 29, 1983, in Cleveland County.
A memorial service will be held 12:30pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Salvation Station 2138 Hillcrest Drive, Dallas, NC, 28034, officiated by Pastor Timmy Whitaker.
Sabrina is survived by her father, Kelly Stone and Cheryl; mother, Teresa Woods Zimmerman; grandmother, Blenda Stone; sister,
Kristal Than and husband Jonathan; aunt, Jill Bell; half-brother, Seth Klein.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 13, 2019