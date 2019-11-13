Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Salvation Station
2138 Hillcrest Drive
Dallas, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sabrina Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabrina Stone


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sabrina Stone Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Sabrina Machelle Stone, 36, passed away on October 23, 2019, at her home.

She was born September 29, 1983, in Cleveland County.

A memorial service will be held 12:30pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Salvation Station 2138 Hillcrest Drive, Dallas, NC, 28034, officiated by Pastor Timmy Whitaker.
Sabrina is survived by her father, Kelly Stone and Cheryl; mother, Teresa Woods Zimmerman; grandmother, Blenda Stone; sister,
Kristal Than and husband Jonathan; aunt, Jill Bell; half-brother, Seth Klein.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sabrina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -