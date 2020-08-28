Sadie Ruth Reep Walker, 77, of Gable Lane, Casar, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.



Born in Lincoln County, NC on November 17, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Pressley Reep and Cordie Speagle Reep. She was retired from Rest Care Home Care and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Franklin Walker; six brothers, Paul, Coy, Howard, Ralph, Ray and Colin Reep and a sister, Annie Comer.



Survivors include two sons, Keith Walker of Casar and Bruce Walker of Lawndale; a sister, Lucille Earl and husband, James of Belwood; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating.



Mrs. Walker will lie-in-state from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday at Olive Grove Baptist Church.



The burial will follow the service in the Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store