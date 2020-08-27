Sallie Leach

Sallie Mae Stroud Leach, 69, of 1106 Stanton Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on June 4, 1951 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Charlie Stroud, Jr. and Cora Lee Schenck Stroud.
The funeral service for Ms. Leach will be private. The family will be receiving friends at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
