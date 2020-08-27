1/1
Sallie Leach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sallie Mae Stroud Leach, 69, of 1106 Stanton Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on June 4, 1951 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Charlie Stroud, Jr. and Cora Lee Schenck Stroud.

The funeral service for Ms. Leach will be private. The family will be receiving friends at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved