Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie White


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sallie White Obituary
LAWNDALE - Sally Carter White, 94 of Vic Randall Road, Lawndale passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Born August 24, 1924 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Lee J. Carter and Linda Sigmon Carter. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Summie White and two sisters, Sue Hastings and Ruby Green; and a son-in-law, Randy Brackett.

Survivors include a son, Roger Dean White and wife, Lynda of Casar; a daughter, Betty A. Brackett of Blacksburg, SC; six grandchildren, Tammy (Damien) Gray, Russell (Jada) White, Annette (Larry) Wright, Frankie (Nicole) Tate, Robin (Calvin) Moss and Cindy Brackett; 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church with Revs. Keith Fulbright and Tyler Moss officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 337 Hull Road, Casar NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now