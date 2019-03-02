|
|
LAWNDALE - Sally Carter White, 94 of Vic Randall Road, Lawndale passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Born August 24, 1924 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Lee J. Carter and Linda Sigmon Carter. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Summie White and two sisters, Sue Hastings and Ruby Green; and a son-in-law, Randy Brackett.
Survivors include a son, Roger Dean White and wife, Lynda of Casar; a daughter, Betty A. Brackett of Blacksburg, SC; six grandchildren, Tammy (Damien) Gray, Russell (Jada) White, Annette (Larry) Wright, Frankie (Nicole) Tate, Robin (Calvin) Moss and Cindy Brackett; 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church with Revs. Keith Fulbright and Tyler Moss officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 337 Hull Road, Casar NC 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 2, 2019